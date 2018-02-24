Winter for a day

By John McCaslin

Nick and Deborah Smith of Fodderstack Road dodge large snowflakes last Saturday while ducking into Sperryville’s Corner Store for groceries. Several motor vehicle accidents occurred that same afternoon, including one in Huntly resulting in four injuries.

Still, in this age of global warming, just wait a day or two and winter will mimic summer. Sure enough, by Tuesday afternoon Sperryville’s previous record high temperature for the date of 64 degrees, set in 1961, was shattered with a reading of 78. Wednesday was downright balmy, with temps reaching into the 80s. The long-range forecast to close out February predicts no sub-freezing temperatures whatsoever.