Happy farmers, happy cows

By Gary Anthes

Bit by bit, raindrop by raindrop — and occasional snowflake, as captured here last Saturday at a farm in Castleton — Rappahannock is digging its way out of a severe drought. The county is currently listed as “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service, but that’s a lot better than the “exceptional drought” category Rappahannock’s been stuck in of late. More much-needed moisture is forecast through the weekend.