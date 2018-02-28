Down Memory Lane for March 1

Oct. 20, 1999

Frances A. Foster, Treasurer for Rappahannock County, has earned a recertification as a Certified Governmental Treasurer from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and the Division of Continuing Education at the University of Virginia.

Candidates are certified after accumulating 100 continuing education credits. Certification typically takes a minimum of three years to complete and requires attendance at educational workshops, seminars, classes and lectures.

To maintain their certification, candidates must complete an additional sixty hours of continuing education within four years.

Frances A. Foster has also successfully completed these additional requirements and has been awarded re-certification by the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

The certification program was designed to advance the professionalism of local officials in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Local government requires special skills, knowledge, and a high level of professional competence.

The Faith Mountain Company in Sperryville is pleased to announce three new internal promotions to its management team.

Debbie Knick of Washington has been promoted to Controller for Faith Mountain. She started with Faith Mountain in 1987. Debbie as promoted to the position of Accounting Manager.

Now, as Controller, she oversees the accounting and financial duties of the company. Her long term commitment to Faith Mountain and growth with the company are a tremendous benefit to this position.

Cindy Sanders of Front Royal is now the Management Information Systems Coordinator..

Susanne Louisell of Hume has been promoted to the Manager of the Faith Mountain Retail Store.

Cheri Woodard, President and founder of Faith Mountain says, “I like to try to make it the kind of company I would like to work at as an employee. We want to encourage people to excel and these promotions are strong examples for others who want to do just that.”

Dec. 11, 2003

Dogs howled, chickens jumped from their roosts and old country homes shook as Rappahannock County was rocked by an earthquake Thursday afternoon, centered about 25 miles west of Richmond that measured 4.5 on the Richter scale.

There were no reports of property damage or injuries, according to Rappahannock County Sheriff Larry Sherertz.

According to the Richter scale, a 2 indicates the smallest earthquake that can be felt; a 4.5, which was the current one, is an earthquake causing slight damage; and an 8.5 is a very devastating earthquake.

“The floor started to shake, then the walls, then the dog howled. I watched this lanp dance all over the table,” said Dr. Carole Hertz, a counseling psychologist who lives near Flint Hill.

Hert said her house started to tremble about 4 p.m. She said she knew it was an earthquake since she experienced them while living in San Francisco.

“I was working in my garage when the building started shaking,” said Clyde Humphrey of West Wind Farm in Castleton. “Two chickens in a cage jumped down from their roost.

“The shaking lasted only three or four seconds, then all was quiet for about 10 seconds. Then there was a second period of shaking that lasted two or three seconds. I could see the garage doors and windows shake.”

Some 200 guests came to tea at the Inn at Little Washington with Queen Noor of Jordan last Tuesday and enjoyed a performance by the Washington Ballet.

The Inn, as part of the “Christmas in Little Washington” week of festivities, welcomed the queen who came to sign copies of her new book entitled, “Leap of Faith — Memoirs of an Unexpected life.”

Patrick O’Connell, chef of the Inn, said that the queen “enjoyed a royal welcome” in Little Washington.

“The Old Tavern (now the Shops of the Inn) provided a perfect stage set for Queen Noor’s visit and for the Washington Ballet’s performances during the book-signing ceremony. It was a wonderful day in Washington’s long and colorful history.”

One of the highlights of the afternoon was a special performance by the Washington Ballet of vignettes from “The Nutcracker Suite.”