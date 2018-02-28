Fire and rescue calls for March 1

Tuesday, Feb. 20

7:17 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3

Wednesday, Feb. 21

10:26 a.m. — White Horse Hill Lane, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

11:45 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:02 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

6:45 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 2

Thursday, Feb. 22

12:22 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, seizure, companies 1 and 4

12:52 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, smoke in area, companies 3 and 4

2:21 p.m. — Wolf Den Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

2:31 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, General illness, company 3

5:11 p.m. — Gid Brown Hollow, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7

Friday, Feb. 23

5:51 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

8:48 a.m — South Poes Road, Amissville brush fire, company 3

1:53 p.m. — Warren county, mutual aid, company 9

3:10 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1, 5 and 7

4:54 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, smoke in building, companies 2, 5 and 7

Saturday, Feb. 24

12:29 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

9:27 a.m — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3

7:01 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Sunday, Feb. 25

6:51 a.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 7

7:38 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, public service, company 3

2:42 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, general illness, company 1

8:04 p.m. — Piedmont Avenue, Washington, unresponsive person, company 1

Monday, Feb. 26

9:41 a.m. — Thoroughbred Lane, Huntly, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9

10:02 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7

10:28 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 3 and 4

11:13 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, allergic reaction, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

4:01 p.m. — Princess Tree Lane, Woodville, heart attack, companies 1 and 7

6:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3

8:00 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, general illness, company 1

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

