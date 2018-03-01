African-American churches — 31 strong — honor Black History Month

By Ray Boc

A large crowd was on hand for Sunday’s Black History Month program presented by the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary, which included prayer, music, choirists, dancers, and inspirational talks on family, education, employment/economics, culture and religion by leaders in each field. Charlotte Johnson of Gid Brown Hollow is current president of the association, a collective of 31 African-American churches in the Rappahannock region.

By Ray Boc

104-year-old Rev. Alfonso Washington epitomizes the legacy of the theme of the program — “A Century of Black Life, History and Culture: A look at the legacy we are leaving.” Capturing the hearts and minds of the audience of 250 people, many with roots in Rappahannock County, Reverend Washington described his life of service to God as preacher, teacher and author.