Meet Fergus, aka Gus, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hello, my name is Fergus and I am an Airedale mix, weighing in at about 50 pounds and 1 year old. Fergus (they call me Gus here at RAWL) is an Irish name meaning “courageous man.” Now I’m obviously not a man and I am not at all courageous but I am a sweet, friendly guy. Like all the other dogs here I am looking for a home for life. I would probably do especially well with another dog to take the lead. And a fenced yard is a necessity to keep me safe.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.