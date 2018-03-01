Video: Rural Transportation — Going Nowhere?

By Luke Christopher March 1, 2018 Foothills Forum, Transportation/Traffic, Video 0

Three-dozen Rappahannock community leaders and residents attended last Sunday’s Foothills Forum community discussion surrounding rural transportation challenges. The forum, held at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville, followed reporter Randy Rieland’s two-part special report — “Going Nowhere?” — in conjunction with Foothills Forum and the Rappahannock News.

Seen here (from the left) are Jenny Biche, who oversees the Foothills Area Mobility System (FAMS) Call Center, Rieland, and Darcy Canton, director of the Rappahannock Senior Center and RappMedRides.

Luke Christopher
Luke is a "Best of D.C." photographer who has been published, in print, in The Washington Post, The Washington Times and Miami New Times. He started his photography career as a reporter for the University of Maryland's daily newspaper and served as the entertainment editor for "City Living " magazine.
