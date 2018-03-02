Beyond the call of duty

We would like to publicly thank everyone who came to our rescue on Tuesday morning, February 20, when our tool shed burned to the ground.

Thank you to the fire and rescue companies from Washington, Amissville, Flint Hill and Chester Gap who not only saved us from a devastating loss of our home; but, also throughout the entire time they were here checked to be sure we were doing okay.

Thank you to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative who took care of making sure the firefighters could do their job in a safe environment when the power lines to our house melted and dropped. They also reassured us that power would be restored before they left the property, which it was.

Thank you to the sheriff’s department. Thank you to friends, neighbors and family who came by, called or emailed to be sure we were ok.

We will be forever grateful to all of you.

Ken and Georgia Gilpin

Flint Hill