Mr. Brady, It seems, from your prior writing (“No place for old men,” Clark Hollow Ramblings, Richard Brady, Feb. 22) that we have similar interests. Gardening, orchard, hunting, logging, and fiddling around in my woodworking shop and gun shop.

But when I don’t want to do any of those things and my thoughts turn to mortality, I go for a spirited ride on my Triumph Bonneville [motorcycle] through the Rappahannock hills. I’m 76.

Richard Krammes

Slate Mills