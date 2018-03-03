Rappahannock snowdrops

By Kathy McNitt

“They are called snowdrops,” educates Kathy McNitt of Castleton. “It’s fitting that they are blooming because they are the flowers dedicated to the victims of school shootings.”

The Snowdrop Campaign took its name from the only flower that was blooming on March 13, 1996, when a deranged man walked into an elementary school in Dunblane, Scotland and fatally shot 16 first-graders and their teacher — the same number killed as the Feb. 14 school massacre in Parkland, Fla.— which led the British government to ban all private handguns.