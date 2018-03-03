March is the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail’s Wine and Dine Month. Twenty-one members of the Artisan Trail — an organization of artists, artisans, agri-artisans, lodging establishments, shops, art galleries and others — are hosting more than 80 events and you are invited. This week’s events:

Thursday, March 1: Griffin Tavern – Trivia Night

Friday, March 2: Griffin Tavern – Karaoke; Middle St. Gallery – Art Opening.

Saturday, March 3: Gray Ghost Vineyards – Barrel Tasting; Griffin Tavern – Side Men Perform; Little Washington Winery – Wine Classes; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting; Middle St. Gallery – Artists’ Reception; Narmada Winery – Festival of Colors

Sunday, March 4: Contemporary Color – Art Preview; Gray Ghost Vineyards – Barrel Tasting; Griffin Tavern – Brunch; Little Washington Winery – Wine Classes; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting; Middle St. Gallery – Art Exhibition

Wednesday – Monday: Kevin Adams – Shenandoah National Park Show

All week: Griffin Tavern – Wine of the Week Gadino Cellars; Gay Street Inn – Complimentary Wine; Greenfield Inn B&B – Discount & Transport