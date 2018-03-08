Courthouse Row for March 8

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 24-28
Hampton
Michael B. Cook and Kim O. Cook, husband and wife, to Michael B. Cook and Kim O. Cook, trustees of the Michael B. Cook and Kim Oanh Cook revocable living trust, 50.000 acres, deed bargain sale, general warranty, exempt from recording taxes pursuant of the code of Virginia, tax map 28-48I
Jackson
Bank of New York Mellon to Linda A. Wieser, 2.8396 acres and .042 acres, $188,100, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-25E
Stonewall
Christopher C. Gallagher to Brian L. Tauss and Mary E. Tauss, husband and wife, 2 tracts, $510,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-37
Building Permits
Julie Coonce, Chester Gap, deck, $3,500
Ridge The Third LLC Abdo, Washington, add 2 washing machines, $2,000
Frank O’Reilly, Flint Hill, electric service, $1,000
Michael J. Chiaramonte, Amissville, electric service, $500
Kenneth W. Hawkins, Chester Gap, electric service, $2,000
Robert and Jennifer North, Sperryville, replace insulation and sheetrock, $42,000
