Courthouse Row for March 8

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 24-28

Hampton

Michael B. Cook and Kim O. Cook, husband and wife, to Michael B. Cook and Kim O. Cook, trustees of the Michael B. Cook and Kim Oanh Cook revocable living trust, 50.000 acres, deed bargain sale, general warranty, exempt from recording taxes pursuant of the code of Virginia, tax map 28-48I

Jackson

Bank of New York Mellon to Linda A. Wieser, 2.8396 acres and .042 acres, $188,100, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-25E

Stonewall

Christopher C. Gallagher to Brian L. Tauss and Mary E. Tauss, husband and wife, 2 tracts, $510,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-37

Building Permits

Julie Coonce, Chester Gap, deck, $3,500

Ridge The Third LLC Abdo, Washington, add 2 washing machines, $2,000

Frank O’Reilly, Flint Hill, electric service, $1,000

Michael J. Chiaramonte, Amissville, electric service, $500

Kenneth W. Hawkins, Chester Gap, electric service, $2,000

Robert and Jennifer North, Sperryville, replace insulation and sheetrock, $42,000