Meetings and notices for March 8

The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority meets today, Thursday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Road, Washington.

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets today, Thursday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, March 9, due to an Employee In-Service Training.

Rappahannock County Democrats meet at the Town Hall, Washington, on Saturday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Coffee and tea and sweets at 9:30 a.m. Agenda includes: A report on finances from Bruce Sloane plus a brief but fun auction of certain special campaign items as local Democrats prepare for the Blue State Brunch in April. For more information call 540-987-8912.

The Town Council of Washington will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda highlights include a public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance to grant modification to the existing Foster Harris House Special Use Permit No. 16-11-14 to allow up to two seatings of 10 persons each, whereas one seating of 10 is now authorized, a change to serving hours from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a change to the name of the applicant/owner to Peters Hospitality Management LLC; consideration and possible authorization of a public hearing of an ordinance to address P to P (Nee Airbnb’s). Council will also consider possible expenditures and manners of support to promote Town interests in connection with the planned “Innstock” celebration in September, schedule a Budget work session, and make an ARB vacancy announcement.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The Rappahannock County School Board public hearing and school board meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rappahannock County High School auditorium.

On Wednesday, March 14, the ARB of the Town of Washington will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Highlights from the agenda include an application from Drew Mitchell and Bill Fischer for renovations to 22 Avon Lane including an addition of a 2-story porch and a new underground garage, and a sign application from the Middle Street Gallery for 325 A Middle Street.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 4. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30 may enter Rappahannock County Elementary School kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new kindergartners will be held at RCES on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 10, 11 and 12. The hours are 8:40 to 11:40 a.m. and 1 to 2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at the school office, 540-227-0200, to schedule an appointment.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event which is May 19.

RAAC welcomes proposals for 2018 Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grants from individuals and organizations living and/or working in Rappahannock County. 2018 guidelines, application and other details are available at raac.org . Note: Deadline for applications is March 15. All applicants will be notified by May 31. Last year, RAAC awarded $43,000 in grants, and a total of $160,000 over the past 5 years, to artists and organizations in the county — reinvesting net proceeds from RAAC’s annual Art Tour and other programs back into the community.

Enrollment is underway for Rapp Nature Camp’s 33rd year of summertime day camp. Theme for study this year will be “Connections” — campers will observe moths, mushrooms and stream critters in their own habitats, and birds of prey in action. Session 1 (age 8 to 12) will be June 18 through 29, and this year’s new Session 2 (age 12 to 16) will be July 2 through 13. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of Singing Creek and the surrounding area, 3 miles south of Sperryville on the Hazel River. For info, visit rappnaturecamp.org , or pick up a blue brochure at the Washington Post Office kiosk, or call camp director Lyt Wood at 540-987-9530 and request a copy of the annual newsletter produced by the campers.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games not only in Amissville, but anywhere else there are teams interested in scheduling games with PSA teams (including many in Northern Virginia and the Richmond areas). Tournament play is offered, as well. PSA teams all have the potential opportunity to compete not only at state-level tournaments for state championships, but also at the World Series level.

Come join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation and get rid of the winter blues with some fun recreational experiences. Something is offered for every member of the family. For more information call 540-727-3412.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com .

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net .

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks ( themonksoftibhirine.net ). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com .

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.