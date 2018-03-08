School news for March 8

Lykes Funds to 4-H

By Holly Jenkins

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s Richard Lykes Fund granted Rappahannock County 4-H with $5,000 to provide Virginia Cooperative Extension in-school curriculum kits for elementary schools in Rappahannock County and 4-H clubs.

Rappahannock County 4-H clubs benefit from this grant by providing them with much needed bins and wagons for holding supplies, project books and 4-H project pins, and quality programming materials such as microphones and art supplies.

The 4-H thanks the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation for providing the funding to supply classrooms and 4-H clubs with the educational, hands-on learning materials and curriculum. The gift will reach many children in our community for years to come.

Folklore assembly

By Holly Jenkins

Before the winds hit last Thursday, RCES students were treated to a special assembly featuring Bill Wellington, Master of Folklore.

During his Radio WOOF (World of Folklore) presentation, Wellington entertained the students with a mixture of banjo music, folk songs, fiddling, and storytelling.

Science fair

By Holly Jenkins

Also last Thursday, RCES students had a chance to visit the 7th grade science fair and interview the 7th graders about their projects.

The science fair was open to the public during parent teacher conferences that same evening — once again just as the windstorm was blowing into the county.

Scavenger winners

By Holly Jenkins

Winner of the RCES Book Fair Scavenger Hunt have been announced.

Congratulations to Brantley Harrison and Mason Comer. Brantley and Mason were the winners of the Scavenger Hunt that was held during Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday.

Both students picked out a book of their choice as their prize.

— Holly Jenkins

In like a lion

March was true to form, entering like a lion and literally knocking Rapp’s first spring scrimmages into next week. But despite the weather delays, our Rapp athletes delivered some timely wins, setting the stage for more success to come in the spring seasons.

Monday afternoon our JV Girls’ Softball team hosted Luray for a scrimmage and when the last inning had ended the Rapp team was on top in the scorebook. At the same time our Varsity Softball and Baseball teams traveled to Luray, with a split decision the result of the trip — Varsity Baseball scored a win in their scrimmage while varsity softball dropped their contest to the Bulldogs.

Our JV and Varsity Girls’ Soccer teams were scheduled to visit Skyline this past Tuesday, with boys varsity to host Skyline, but March’s capricious weather postponed those games, along with scheduled varsity baseball and softball scrimmages at home on Wednesday.

As of this writing, the girls’ soccer teams will host a scrimmage versus Luray this Friday, March 9, first kick at 5 p.m., while the boys’ varsity team will travel to Luray for a scrimmage of their own, first kick at 6 p.m.. The Varsity Baseball team will play on Friday as well, hosting Randolph Macon Academy for a scrimmage, first pitch at 5 p.m.

— Jimmy Swindler

Falling together

Every year Wakefield Country Day School students enjoy a week off in February to engage in winter sports or to travel. In years past it has been customary for the WCDS International Students to spend the week skiing at Canaan Valley Ski Resort in Davis, WV. This year, however, Mother Nature did not cooperate. The day the students departed, the resort closed the ski area due to lack of snow.

Although disappointed, the students took the unfortunate news in stride and the chaperones came up with alternate plans which turned out to be engaging, educational, and even challenging at times. Each day of the week the group of students travelled to new destinations.

By Jennifer Thede

On the day they arrived, they enjoyed the resort’s indoor pool and spa area. The next day, students hunted and found their first geocache at Canaan Valley Resort State Park, enjoyed a mountain side hour long trail ride, and visited Blackwater Falls State Park. The next day the group hiked a beautiful trail through Canaan Valley Wildlife Refuge. It was there they viewed some unique wetlands. The afternoon became rainy so the group spent a relaxing afternoon at the movie theater. On Thursday, the students toured Smoke Hole Caverns which were once used by Native Americans, soldiers, and moonshiners. After the cavern tour, students trekked up to the summit of Seneca Rocks where they enjoyed the spectacular views of the valley below and the mountains beyond.

Students and chaperones were scheduled to depart the resort Friday morning, but once again the weather foiled their plans. After waking up to several inches of snow which had fallen overnight and continued to fall, the group had to stay another day. The students all enjoyed the fresh powder covering the many ski trails. Later on the teens skated at the resort’s outdoor ice rink Friday night before departing Saturday morning for home.

A quote from Marilyn Monroe describes the week perfectly: “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things could fall together.”

— Jennifer Thede