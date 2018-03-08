The Rapp for March 8

Rapp to the White House

By Beth Swindler

Local educator Jimmy Swindler (left) and his bride Beth recently visited one of their old Rappahannock County Elementary School teachers at a photo exhibit hosted by the Washington Printmaker’s Gallery on Wisconsin Avenue in Washington, D.C. Bob Burgess, whose work was the focus of the exhibit, was a 6th grade teacher at RCES from 1969 through 1974 and then went on to a career in photography, including a stint as the official White House photographer under President Jimmy Carter.

Bob’s show, running through March 24, features many of his color prints taken through the years from varied locales. Bob will be at the gallery this Saturday, March 10, for an “artist’s talk” at 2 p.m. As Jimmy will attest, the destination is an easy drive and well worth the effort.

Artisans align

By John McCaslin

Delmare, distiller of Dida’s Distillery at Rappahannock Cellars, was one of several speakers to address fellow members of the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail during its informational reception at Quievremont Winery in Washington. Trail members — 40 strong plus guests — heard about ways to grow their businesses while working together to make Rappahannock an even more exciting visitor destination.

Other speakers included Greenfield Inn Bed and Breakfast’s Audrey Regnery, who with her husband Al was thanked for their generous donation to underwrite the Trail’s programming and publicity, and Patricia Brennan of De’ Danann Glassworks studio outside Sperryville. RAAC and the county’s board of supervisors were also recognized for their support, with special acknowledgment to former supervisor Mike Biniek for his leadership. Also on hand was supervisor Christine Smith.

Dark skies event

Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection’s “Dark Sky Initiative” is planning to hold a series of events in the coming months to celebrate our star-filled night skies. The first will be on Saturday, March 17.

We’ll meet at the Rappahannock County Park on Rt. 211, across from Little Washington, at 6 p.m. There will be astronomers with telescopes, so you can view the stars and learn about star viewing. If you have your own telescope, please bring it along. Joyce Harman will be there with her camera to show you how to take star pictures. Bring your camera and learn how to do dark sky photography.

This is a fun, family event that will inspire you to spend more time appreciating Rappahannock County’s night skies. In the event of cloudy weather, we’ll still meet at the park pavilion to learn more about star viewing, how to use telescopes and how to do night photography. In the event of rainy or inclement weather, please join us at our next event planned for April 14th.

Hope you’ll join us on March 17! Contact 703-250-7943 if weather is questionable.

Wine and Dine

March is Wine and Dine Month on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail and Second Saturday brings special delights.

Second Saturday Tour, March 10

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards: Indulge in a winemakers’ dinner at The Marriott Ranch in Hume. Owners and winemakers Al and Cheryl Kellert will present the Gray Ghost wines selected for each course. $109 plus tax. Begins at 7 p.m. Reservations: 540-364-2627

Magnolia Vineyards: Try seven wines, six paired with cheeses and one with dark chocolate for only $10. Full Moon Farm will be on hand with organic herbs, essential oils and hydrosols. Open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm

Flint Hill/Huntly

Griffin Tavern: Order from full dining and bar menus and try the Wine of the Week from a local vineyard. Dance to the Motown music of the Andre Fox Band from 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. Open 11:30 a.m.

Rappahannock Cellars: Sample appetizers made by Caroline Mello, Waterford Run Farm and Forge, with her delicious jams. Purchase jams to make your own. 1 to 5 p.m. Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sperryville

Blue Ridge Artisans: Learn dyeing techniques and hand painting silk from artist Jennifer Tepper Heverly and create two stunning silk scarves in a fun workshop. Tickets must be purchased online. $165 for material/instruction. Workshop 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

De’Danaan Glassworks: Artist Patricia Brennan will teach you to cut glass and design fused glass earrings and pendants. Email dedanannclasses@gmail.com for a reservation. $30 for all materials. Class 1 to 3 p.m.

River District Potters: Play With Clay. Potter Sara Adams will teach you to make your own pinch pot. Free and no reservation needed. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington

Gay Street Inn: Escape to a hideaway steps from fine restaurants, art galleries, boutique shops and antique stores. Enjoy home-cooked breakfast and a complimentary glass of wine. Reservations 540-316-9220

Greenfield Inn Bed and Breakfast: Relax in a Georgian-style mansion where your stay includes a complimentary round-trip ride to any restaurant in the town of Washington. Mention Wine and Dine Month for a 20 percent discount off a two-night stay in March. Reservation: 540-675-1114

Kevin Adams: Visit the solo exhibition of Adam’s Shenandoah National Park paintings at Gay Street Gallery.

Little Washington Winery: Learn “all about wine in plain English” at Wine Bootcamp including sandwich and chocolate pairings. Fee $40. Class 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winery open until 5. At Wine Loves Chocolate, learn about wines from South Africa. Fee $40. Class 2:30 to 4 p.m. Book online.

Middle Street Gallery: View paintings, sculpture and photography by 40 gallery members and artist friends. Free exhibition. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quievremont Winery: Savor hors d’oeuvres paired with wines. An eight-wine tasting for one is $12, but waived with the purchase of a bottle! Noon to 7 p.m.

Warmglass Designs: Design and create a 4-inch fused glass sun catcher for a sparkling gift or to keep. Fee $20. No reservation needed. Workshop 11 a.m. to 2 pm.

Woodville

Strike Daekins Designs: Shop historically-inspired clothing, satchels, and Celtic wedding accessories at an open studio sale. Light refreshments. Open noon to 4 p.m.

For more details: https://rappahannockcountyartisantrail.com