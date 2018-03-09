Defining fake news

By John McCaslin

We could claim that these vanity license plates, spotted in front of the Rappahannock County Courthouse, belong to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, who still is listed as running the Trump Winery in nearby Charlottesville. Then again, that would be the true definition of fake news — false, fabricated, sensational information disseminated under the guise of news reporting — as opposed to the other version of fake news that describes accurate news coverage unsympathetic to Eric’s dad.