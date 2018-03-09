Republicans — and Democrats — invited to Reagan Day Dinner

By James C. Miller III

On Saturday, March 24th, at 6:30 p.m. the Rappahannock GOP will host its annual Reagan Day Dinner at the Quievremont Winery in Gid Brown Hollow (between Washington and Sperryville).

As usual, all citizens (even Democrats!) are invited, and since it is a pot-luck affair, you may wish to bring a dish — but this isn’t necessary.

The speaker for the evening will be Daniel Oliver, who served President Reagan as General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Education, General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and finally as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Oliver will be accompanied by his wife, Louise Oliver, who served President Reagan as Associate Director of the White House Office of Personnel and as a Member of the President’s National Commission on Children. Subsequently, she served as U.S. Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris and as chairman of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Oliver graduated from Harvard College and then from Fordham Law School. Before working for President Reagan, he practiced law in New York City and served as chairman of the board and executive editor of National Review, which was founded by William F. Buckley.

Since leaving the Reagan Administration, Mr. Oliver has been associated with the Heritage Foundation, the Federalist Society, the Philadelphia Society, and the Mont Pelerin Society — all champions of conservative and libertarian thought.

Currently he devotes a good deal of time to his syndicated column, The Candid American ( thecandidamerican.com ).

Oliver is a splendid writer and speaker. His appearance should prove to be something special.

The writer was chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and White House Budget Director under President Reagan.