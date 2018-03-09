Thank you to clergy, congregations

Headwaters would like to thank the Rappahannock County Clergy Association and its congregations for their generosity during the first ecumenical Lenten service offering on February 21. A special thank you to Pastor Walt Childress of Washington Baptist Church for his appeal in support of Headwaters before the collection was received.

Thank you as well to the Clergy Association for the gracious invitation to Starfish program manager Anne Simon and I to speak at the Association’s February meeting. We appreciated the opportunity to speak to you about the Starfish mentoring program and about our great need for additional mentors for the program. Your warm welcome was very much appreciated!

Headwaters is a proud member of this community and is grateful to the county’s faith communities and the outstanding clergy who lead them for their generous support of Headwaters and other local nonprofits. Your congregations’ gifts of time, talent and treasure are very much appreciated and we hope that can continue to be trusted stewards of those gifts for the benefit of the people of Rappahannock County.

Kevin Brandriff

Executive Director, Headwater