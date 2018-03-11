Make your garden a grand attraction

By Kendra Hendren

Special to the Rappahannock News

If you’ve ever sowed a seed of any sort, it’s possible that C. Colston Burrell planted the idea in your head. At least, chances are he had some influence on the process.

Courtesy photo

Cole Burrell has published 12 gardening titles and authored over 150 articles for popular gardening magazines such as Organic Gardening, Horticulture, Landscape Architecture and Fine Gardening. He is a lecturer in the College of Architecture and Landscape Architecture at the University of Virginia, where he teaches about plants and their ecological connections to natural systems and cultural landscapes.

Cole Burrell gardens on 10 wild acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Charlottesville, where he grows natives and the best plants of the global garden. Cole’s garden, Bird Hill, was featured in the New York Times and often appears in national and regional publications. A popular destination for national tours, visitors encounter a collector’s delight among the woodland, meadow, and gardens inspired by the splendid beauty of the regional landscape.

As a lecturer, Cole cultivates knowledge. You may have enjoyed Doug Tallamy’s talk last September, “Making Insects: A guide to restoring the little things that run the world” in which Doug explained why they benefit us and our gardens. Cole Burrell’s upcoming talk on March 18 complements it very nicely.

“Landscaping to Attract Birds, Butterflies, and Insects” readies gardeners with the ever important “how-to” gardeners desire for nurturing and preserving healthy, eye-catching landscapes.

Come to Little Washington Theatre on Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m. to hear Cole Burrell’s experiences and advice — FREE! — and stay for the Q&A.