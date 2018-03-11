New spring semester at RappU

The spring Semester at RappU is now open for registration, offering a variety of new courses as well as the return of some of the Sperryville learning center’s most popular classes. Classes are one to ten sessions in length, and cost between $15 and $25.

Curious, for example, about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency? Will credit cards and cash one day become obsolete? Learn the basics of digital currencies and blockchain technology with this timely course taught by Rich Spillenkothen, who had a 30 year career at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington and served as the director of the Fed’s Division of Banking Supervision and Regulation. (P.S. This course won’t delve deeply into computer technology. All levels welcome).

Need to chill? Just in time for spring, design your own Floral and Foliage table arrangements. Work with seasonally available flowers and plants to create beautiful tablescapes with local florist Jen Perrot.

Or else learn about the prevalence of Walking in Contemporary Art with Jon Henry. When the weather is nice, this class will go outside and engage in creative movements.

Last but not least, back by popular demand are Al Regnery and Stephen Brooks, reprising their roles as political opposites who offer a thoughtful and respectful discussion of American politics. The course will focus on their perspective on four national hot button issues.

Visit their website for more information.