Capitol rolls out red carpet for RCES

By Staff/Contributed March 15, 2018
By Jennifer Kapsa

Forty-three 7th graders from Rappahannock County Elementary School recently participated in the Rappahannock 4-H State Capitol Day Field Trip to Richmond, where they were treated to a meeting with Delegate Michael Webert, who represents Rappahannock County.

“Speaking to the Rappahannock 4-H kids is always a highlight of my session,” Webert said later. “They had some great questions, and I was happy to tell them more about what I do here in Richmond and my job back home on the farm.” After a tour of the capitol, the students spent the afternoon visiting the Science Museum of Virginia.

Staff/Contributed
