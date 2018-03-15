Courthouse Row for March 15

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 28-March 12

Rappahannock County

Phyllis R. Magrab to Brendan Magrab, trustees for the Phyllis R. Magrab trustees, for the Phyllis R. Magrab Revocable Trust, 2.1548 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-8A

Stonewall

James Jarrell and Deborah M. Mack, husband and wife, to Katelyn Cooper Kimber, 37.067 acres, $335,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-64

Wakefield

Doris Jean Wines, sole acting trustee of the Albert Samuel Wines trust, to Lissa J. Hubband, 2 parcels, $140,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-54A

Susan Crary Babcock trust to Oak Ridge of Rappahannock LLC, 47.0134 acres, $200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-1D

Matthew J. Huffstickler and Jacob D. Huffstickler to Jacob A. Huston and Rebecca Wood, 1.1106 acres, $128,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-1C

Grace Pierce to Andrew R. English and Sara J. English, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, 0.7577 acres, $271,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-129

Building Permits

Bob Benyo, Amissville, renewal, no cost

Castleton VFD, Castleton, gas lines to existing appliances, $1,000

J P Morgan Chase, Chester Gap, electric service rehook, no cost