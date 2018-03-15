From nightmare to rescue

Thank you to all first responders! At 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 27, I tripped on my patio and went down like a ton of bricks on my left knee and elbow. I was alone at home and unable to get up because my knee was badly injured. When my wife arrived home at 4:30 p.m. she called 911. Ten minutes later the Sperryville Fire Department, Sperryville Rescue Squad, and the Castleton Fire Department arrived at my house. They got me up and transported me to Fauquier Hospital.

All of you able-bodied men and women out there who may be thinking of volunteering for a worthy cause, please consider joining a fire department or rescue squad! They provide a necessary, great, and much-needed service, and need more volunteers in order to keep providing critical care to Rappahannock County citizens.

Tom Tepper

Castleton