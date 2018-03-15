‘Harvests’ are for crops

These fearless hunters are not killing God’s creatures (“Lowest deer harvest in 20 years for county hunters,” March 1). They are “harvesting” them, like picking tomatoes or string beans.

Why not reprint this article, replacing the word “harvest” with the word “kill.” Better still, perhaps the news media can change their verb — “Last night, a man was harvested after being attacked by home invaders.”

See? Now it doesn’t sound so bad!

Don Sandifer

Amissville