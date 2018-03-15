Rapp students stage walkout over guns

Students of Rappahannock County High School staged a symbolic walkout on Wednesday, joining tens of thousands of students from across the country who are protesting gun violence in the wake of last month’s school massacre in Parkland, Florida.
The students walked out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. and remained outdoors for 17 minutes, representing one minute for each of the 17 Florida victims. The students took turns placing roses around the school’s flag pole as each victim’s name was read aloud. The event concluded with the students creating a circle, hand in hand, as taps were played on a trumpet.
Exactly what a peaceful protest should be . I do hiope all these students will register to vote when they turn 18. A suggestion for the schools in the future: On Martin Luther King Day, instead of closing, keep them open and have a program or assembly on what the holiday is about. Like they do with Veterans Day.
The wonderful message of Dr. King needs to heard at every oppottunity, his calls for nonviolence and justice, so that ithe young of today can reject in his words ” the stale bread of hate and the spoiled meat of racism” .