Rapp students stage walkout over guns

Photo by Holly Jenkins

Students of Rappahannock County High School staged a symbolic walkout on Wednesday, joining tens of thousands of students from across the country who are protesting gun violence in the wake of last month’s school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

The students walked out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. and remained outdoors for 17 minutes, representing one minute for each of the 17 Florida victims. The students took turns placing roses around the school’s flag pole as each victim’s name was read aloud. The event concluded with the students creating a circle, hand in hand, as taps were played on a trumpet.