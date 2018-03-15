Steeped in history

Courtesy photo

Middle school students from Wakefield Country Day School traveled to the United Kingdom for the trip of a lifetime with their British history teacher, Mrs. Welby Griffin. According to 8th grader Beatrice Youngquist, the students began looking forward to the trip at an early age, spending months if not years planning and fundraising for the special event.

The 12-day adventure included touring cathedrals, castles, landscapes, galleries, quaint villages, and historic homes. There was even a medieval banquet replete with a sword fighting demonstration. As Youngquist described the experience, “memories that will last a lifetime.”