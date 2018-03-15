The heart of an incident

During the recent storm, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, VDOT, and power company crews came out in full force responding to people’s call for help. The dispatchers handled hundreds of calls.

I was there during the storm and was so amazed and inspired of the professionalism, competence, dedication and calm demeanor of the dispatchers, who are really the heart of any incident.

To all the dispatchers you did an amazing job during the storm. It was an extremely busy and stressful time and you were continuously bombarded with so many 911 calls and urgent incidents with power lines coming down all over the place. And you all remained sharp, steadfast, strong, confident, calm, and cool and collected. Job well done, thank you.

Sandra Carter

E-911 Coordinator