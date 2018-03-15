March is Wine and Dine Month on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail, with 21 members offering special activities. Here’s what you’ll find this week.
Thursday, March 15: Gadino Cellars at Tula’s – Wine Dinner; Griffin Tavern – Trivia Night. Friday March 16: Griffin Tavern – Wine Tasting Quievremont Wines; Middle Street Gallery – Members and Friends’ Art Show.
Saturday, March 17: Griffin Tavern – St. Patrick’s Day Party & Live Music; Little Washington Winery Wine Bootcamp; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting & Live Music; Middle Street Gallery – Art Show; Narmada Winery – Barrel Tastings.
Sunday, March 18: Contemporary Color – Art Preview; Griffin Tavern – Sunday Brunch; Little Washington Winery – Wine Classes; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting; Middle Street Gallery – Art Show.
Through Monday: Kevin Adams – Shenandoah Show at Gay Street Gallery.
All Week: Gay Street Inn – Complimentary Wine; Greenfield Inn B&B – Discount and Complimentary Transportation; Griffin Tavern – Wine of the Week from Quievremont Winery.
For details: www.rappahannockcountyartisantrail.com
