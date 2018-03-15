Wine and Dine Month

March is Wine and Dine Month on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail, with 21 members offering special activities. Here’s what you’ll find this week.

Thursday, March 15: Gadino Cellars at Tula’s – Wine Dinner; Griffin Tavern – Trivia Night. Friday March 16: Griffin Tavern – Wine Tasting Quievremont Wines; Middle Street Gallery – Members and Friends’ Art Show.

Saturday, March 17: Griffin Tavern – St. Patrick’s Day Party & Live Music; Little Washington Winery Wine Bootcamp; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting & Live Music; Middle Street Gallery – Art Show; Narmada Winery – Barrel Tastings.

Sunday, March 18: Contemporary Color – Art Preview; Griffin Tavern – Sunday Brunch; Little Washington Winery – Wine Classes; Magnolia Vineyard – Wine Tasting; Middle Street Gallery – Art Show.

Through Monday: Kevin Adams – Shenandoah Show at Gay Street Gallery.

All Week: Gay Street Inn – Complimentary Wine; Greenfield Inn B&B – Discount and Complimentary Transportation; Griffin Tavern – Wine of the Week from Quievremont Winery.

For details: www.rappahannockcountyartisantrail.com

