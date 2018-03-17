Washington column for March 15

Kevin Adams’ art here and there

Kevin Adams has always been drawn to the landscape, especially to the unique light of a particular place. In recent years, he has become engaged with architecture and its place in the landscape — what architecture says to and about the people who live in a particular location and how the land is used.

Now he has a series of these paintings comparing two particular locations: Virginia’s Piedmont and rural areas surrounding Havana, Cuba.

By Dennis Brack

These two bodies of work naturally illustrate similarities and differences in topography, the light, and the architecture of place. Kevin wanted to capture the lines, shapes, patterns and texture — the essence of what he saw and experienced while visiting Cuba, and his ongoing artistic relationship with the part of Virginia in which he lives against the Blue Ridge Mountains near Shenandoah National Park.

From the American perspective Cuba is first an island, and its land- and cityscapes are washed by the reflected light off the Caribbean and the Atlantic. At home in Little Washington, the same source of light is reflected very differently, off mountains rather than water. He hopes this exhibit shares insight into the important role light plays in how we see color and form.

His exhibit of these amazing works reflecting Cuba and the Piedmont region opened at the Watergate Gallery in Washington, D.C., on March 10 and will continue through April 14.

Meanwhile, Kevin invites one and all to join him this Sunday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m. at his Gay Street Gallery, 337 Gay Street in Washington, for a talk on Russian Art. Kevin will discuss his experiences during an “artist exchange” program in the final days of the Soviet Union, and he will be showing paintings by the two Russian artists he hosted in the U.S.

Dinner crowd

Washington Fire and Rescue had a busy evening this past Saturday when 165 hungry people showed up for its ham and oyster dinner fundraiser. According to one of their volunteer members, the dinner was a success. Seems like everyone enjoyed the dinner. At least nobody left the building hungry.

I was told that Debbie Knick, Connie Smoot and Hope Racer were wearing Leprechaun headbands for good luck.

Courtesy photo

The WVFR wants to thank everybody who came out. All proceeds from the dinner are used to support the company’s operations.

The next fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 31, from 7 a.m to 11 a.m. with the Easter Bunny. WVFR will be having its annual All You Can Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at their station, with the Easter Egg Hunt to follow.

Come enjoy all your favorites — scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, hashbrown, and good fried apples — all prepared by your local fire and rescue volunteers with a little extra help from the Easter Bunny.

Parents bring your cameras for those last minutes photos with the Easter Bunny. Adults/kids 11 and older $10, kids 10 and under are free. The Easter Egg Hunt is open to all children 12 and under and will follow the breakfast with each child receiving a fire hat with candy. Some lucky participants may find tickets for additional prizes in the eggs. Don’t forget your baskets. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their volunteers.

Scouting breakfast

By Roger Pierson

Boy Scout Troop 36, Venture Crew 36 and Troop 316 will host the annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast at the Washington Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, March 17. The speaker this year will be none other than John McCaslin, editor of the newspaper you are now reading. John will speak about journalism and current events. Donations for the benefit of area Boy Scouting will be graciously accepted.

Bev’s birthday

Happy birthday Beverly Sullivan, first lady of the town of Washington.

Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day!