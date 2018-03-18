Appraising history

By John McCaslin

Copper Fox Antiques in Sperryville hosted the annual Rappahannock Historical Society Antique Appraisal and Bakery Boutique Fundraiser with Silent Auction last Saturday. Seen here is the historical society’s Eva Grimsley with several history books written about Rappahannock County families, farms and businesses.

One page tells the story of the Castleton Post Office: “Elevation 600, established 1878, population declared to be 40. By 1911 the population had decreased to 6.” Observed Ashleigh Cannon Sharp, owner of Copper Fox: “My Mother Marti was the last to operate the Castleton Post Office, which was located in our basement. Ray and Ruby Cannon, who were my grandparents, lived next door at El Rancho Grande Farm and they operated the office out of their home.”