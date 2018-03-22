Courthouse Row for March 22

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 13-15

Hampton

Gary A. Younkin to Gary Younkin, trustee, under a revocable inter vivos trust agreement, 43.5558 acres deed bargain sale, exempt from taxation, general warranty, tax map 19-16C

Jackson

Donald R. Brown to Nina Brown, 3.000 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 33-25

Rappahannock County

Gary A. Younkin also known as Gary Younkin to Gary Younkin, trustee under inter vivos trust agreement, 4 parcels, exempt from taxation, Virginia Code, general warranty, tax map 4-9

Wakefield

Mark Perry and Adele Mouzon, husband and wife, to Paul H. Falkenbury and Faten N. Falkenbury, husband and wife, 29.592 acres, $510,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 2-10

Building Permits

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville, commercial, replace shingles, $5,800

43 Main Street LLC, Sperryville, replace shingles with metal, commercial, $9,000

Bob Benyo, Amissville, renewal, no cost