Fire and rescue calls for March 22

Tuesday, March 13

7:48 p.m. — Richmond Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

9:26 p.m. — Warren County, Mutual Aid, company 9

Wednesday, March 14

7:35 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Thursday, March 15

2:11 p.m. — Whippoorwill Lane, Washington, 911 open line, company 3

Friday, March 16

10:39 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:51 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9

10:56 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

3:34 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, fire alarm, company 1

4:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1

5:18 p.m. — Smith Heritage Lane, Boston, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 5

7:57 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

Saturday, March 17

4:44 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

4:52 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

7:56 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

9:12 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 7

3:12 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

7:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, Smoke in area, companies 1 and 4

9:56 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 5

Sunday, March 18

1:43 a.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

3:35 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:58 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

1:28 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, public service, company 2

1:35 p.m. — Penny Lane, Sperryville, stroke, company 7

Monday, March 19

2:11 a.m. — Grand View Road, Washington, heart attack, company 1

4:18 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

