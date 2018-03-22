Fire and rescue calls for March 22

Tuesday, March 13
7:48 p.m. — Richmond Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
9:26 p.m. — Warren County, Mutual Aid, company 9
Wednesday, March 14
7:35 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Thursday, March 15
2:11 p.m. — Whippoorwill Lane, Washington, 911 open line, company 3
Friday, March 16
10:39 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:51 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9
10:56 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
3:34 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, fire alarm, company 1
4:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
5:18 p.m. — Smith Heritage Lane, Boston, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 5
7:57 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
Saturday, March 17
4:44 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
4:52 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
7:56 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
9:12 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 7
3:12 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
7:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, Smoke in area, companies 1 and 4
9:56 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 5
Sunday, March 18
1:43 a.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
3:35 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:58 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
1:28 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, public service, company 2
1:35 p.m. — Penny Lane, Sperryville, stroke, company 7
Monday, March 19
2:11 a.m. — Grand View Road, Washington, heart attack, company 1
4:18 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
