Meetings and notices for March 22

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If you have concerns about a school aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

The School Board will hold a work session in the conference room at the School Board Office on Friday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission meets on Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Highlights of the agenda include a review of zoning ordinances, alignment to the comprehensive plan, and discussion of the RFP process for Ordinance Alignment Consultant.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will hold a work session on the FY 2018-2019 budget on Tuesday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

WBRBA Church Institute and Training will be held Monday through Friday, April 2-6. Youth Night is Wednesday, April 4. The Session begins each night at 7 p.m., Good Hope Baptist Church, 14123 Norman Rd., Culpeper . For registration and more information contact Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, 540-825-0142.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The meeting will be on April 4. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on April 10 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Please mark calendars for the Rappahannock County Democratic Caucus on Saturday, April 14, at the Washington Schoolhouse, 567 Mount Salem Avenue, Washington . Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Go to www.rappdems.org for more information, or call chair Mary-Sherman Willis at 540-987-8921.

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30 may enter Rappahannock County Elementary School Kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new kindergartners will be held at RCES on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 10, 11 and 12. The hours are 8:40 to 11:40 a.m. and 1 to 2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at the school office, 540-227-0200, to schedule an appointment.

The WBRBA Women’s Auxiliary Semi-Annual Session will be held Saturday, April 14, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughter’s Mill Rd., Mitchell, at 2:30 p.m./Registration, 3 p.m./Session begins. Refreshments served 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Contact: Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte A. Johnson, 540-987-3340. New members welcome!

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event on May 19.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games in Amissville and beyond. Tournament play is also offered. Details at www.piedmontsoftball.net

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com .

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net .

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks ( themonksoftibhirine.net ). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com .

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.