A hiking Scouts will go

Photo by Michael Del Grosso

Last Saturday’s annual Rappahannock County Friends of Scouting Breakfast, hosted by Scout Troops 36 and 316 and Venture Crew 36, featured a presentation by John McCaslin, editor of the Rappahannock News.

During the breakfast, Winchester’s Stuart Williams (left), Scout Executive of the Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, presented Troop 36 Scoutmaster Roger Pierson, who is also Summit Ambassador and Executive Board Member of the Shenandoah council, with no more appropriate gift than a sturdy oak hiking staff. As John Muir once wrote, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.”