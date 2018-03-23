There is a new gunslinger in town and it is your child’s teacher!!

Sounds silly doesn’t it?

The very people that you trust with your children, who become teachers in order to help educate and strengthen your child, are now being asked to shoot someone else’s child.

The same people that have been denied living wages, who have watched their pensions raided by politicians, are now being asked to put a big target on their backs and carry guns at school. There are so many things wrong with this idea. Do the teachers strap on holsters and open carry their guns? Do they leave the guns in their desk drawers? Are the guns in the drawers loaded? What happens when a teacher wades into a school fight and one of the kids grab his/her gun?

In the Florida and Connecticut school shootings it was a teenager who was the shooter. Assuming a law enforcement officer rushes into a school where an adult is shooting at a teenager who is the officer going to shoot, the teen or the adult?

Your child’s teacher loves all kids. Teachers are people who nurture children. It is not in a teacher’s DNA to shoot a child.

Let’s allow the teachers to do their job and law enforcement to do theirs.

C.L. Scott

Boston