School news for March 21

World Skitstory a Belle Meade ‘smash’

Belle Meade School’s drama department recently held its spring performance, “Skitstory of the World.”

Skitstory?

“A comedic rendition of historical events,” explains the Sperryville school’s Alex Forte.

With a pie being served to boot, obviously.

“The students, staff, and parents worked hard to make the performance a success,” Forte adds. “We thank everyone who came to watch and support our drama program.”

Tisera immersion

For the third time, Wakefield Country Day School teacher Gustavo Tisera has been selected to teach full-immersion Spanish during June and July at the Governor’s Foreign Language Academy at Washington & Lee University in Lexington.

Tisera has also been offered the position of AP Reader for the AP Spanish Language and Culture exam to be administered in May.

Future leaders

Seventeen students from Rappahannock County High School completed a leadership and career readiness training program through the Groundworks Project, an adventure-bound, experiential educational program made possible through a grant funded by the Ohrstrom Foundation of New York.

RCHS, through the coordination of counselor Dani Pond, partnered with Rappahannock Goodwill, Inc. and Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville to offer the program to high school youth.

The 17 students were nominated by RCHS staff for the 8 week program, which met once per week on Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound.

“Groundworks students participated in real interviews with prospective employers as the culminating activity for the program — followed by some zip-line fun, Verdun style,” observed Rappahannock Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley.

Snow cleats

With the wintry spring weather continuing to force postponements and cancellations, this week’s school sports news takes us back to our fall season, highlighting the postgraduate plans of one of our football seniors.

Last Friday senior Josh Bennett signed a commitment to play football next fall with Fork Union Military Academy’s college prep program, putting his signature to the official form in front of coaches, teammates and family members.

On hand for the signing was the FUMA head football coach of 38 years, Colonel John Shuman, along with RCHS Athletic Director Brandon Burley and Rapp football coaches Fulmer Burks, Scott Stephens, Rich Hogan, and Kevin Ramey.

In addition to providing valuable coaching and game experience to prepare players for the next level, the FUMA college prep program is designed to give high school graduates an intensive academic program to help them improve their grades and their college entrance exam scores, preparing them to be successful college student athletes.

Coach Shuman noted Josh’s potential contribution to FUMA and his, Josh’s, potential for success at the collegiate level, while also noting the obvious physical results of the training regimen Josh has embarked upon since his high school football career ended last fall.

Josh’s Rapp coaches also spoke, several of them noting that Josh follows in the footsteps of other Rapp Football alumni who have excelled enough to take their talents to the next level, and all held Josh up as an example to his teammates; an example of what can be accomplished with hard work and determination.

Josh’s family — his mother and father, sister, aunts, uncles and grandmothers — were also in attendance and, along with Josh’s coaches and teammates, all were smiling as they enjoyed the memories of Josh’s accomplishments and the anticipation of the milestones to come.

— Jimmy Swindler