Their voices are loud and clear

For the first time in more than a year, I am actually beginning to feel hopeful. The youth of our country, indeed those right here in Rappahannock County, have inspired me that change is possible and so I plan to be more active in the fight to reduce gun deaths.

On March 24th, I will be joining the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., along with a busload of like-minded residents. I am so proud of these young adults and I stand with them to demand our politicians do their jobs and pass legislation that will actually effect measurable changes. I cannot wait to see these kids running against incumbent politicians in the coming elections.

And I am so angry at our incumbents over their inability to pass necessary gun legislation, despite slaughter after slaughter, that I have rebuffed all of their calls for donations and have begun to send that money instead to Rappahannock County High School, where it is certainly more deserved.

Here’s to the future leaders of America!

Marian M. Bragg

Washington