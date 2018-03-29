Courthouse Row for March 29

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 16-22

Hampton

Frances J. Roy, successor trustee for Daniel A. Roy, James B. Roy and Benjamin B. Roy to John Andrew Warzinski and Katherine Warzinski, 18.3314 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-34

John William Kilgore, trustee of the John William Kilgore Revocable Trust to Alfredo Cuevas Camarillo and Leticia Esther Fernandez, husband and wife, 1.8817 acres, $240,000, general warranty, tax map 40-11A

Wakefield

Ronald Stolk and Ruth Ann Stolk, husband and wife, to Virginia B. Farrell, 36.0010 acres, $670,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-37

Building Permits

John Head, Washington, solar array, $35,251

John and Jane Thompson Kaelin, Washington, storage building, $85,000

Joyce Harman, Flint Hill, solar array, $32,200

Margaret Downie, Amissville, above ground pool, $8,000

Lee and Lori Anderson, Amissville, dwelling, $185,000