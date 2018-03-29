Fire and rescue calls for March 29

Monday, Mar. 19
10:38 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
1:17 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
4:09 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, stroke, companies 1 and 7
4:42 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 4
5:08 p.m. — F.T. Valley Road, Sperryville, public service, company 2
Tuesday, Mar. 20
7:10 a.m. — Starks Road, Washington, smell of smoke, company 1
7:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
10:34 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 4 and 9
10:56 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
5:07 p.m. — Grimsley road, Flint Hill, vehicle fire, companies 3 and 4
10:18 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Wednesday, Mar. 21
7:05 a.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
1:13 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 4 and 9
5:53 p.m. — Rollins Ford Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
Thursday, Mar. 22
11:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:38 p.m. — Union View Lane, Woodville, public service, company 2
Friday, Mar. 23
1:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1, 2 and 7
2:53 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4
Saturday, Mar. 24
8:32 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:40 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:57 a.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 3, 5 and 7
1:07 pm. — F.T. Valley Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
Sunday, Mar. 25
5:04 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
Monday, Mar. 26
8:34 a.m. — Waterford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4
2:22 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 7
5:06 p.m. — Crescents Lane, Huntly, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9
7:40 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
