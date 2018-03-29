Fire and rescue calls for March 29

Monday, Mar. 19

10:38 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

1:17 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7

4:09 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, stroke, companies 1 and 7

4:42 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 4

5:08 p.m. — F.T. Valley Road, Sperryville, public service, company 2

Tuesday, Mar. 20

7:10 a.m. — Starks Road, Washington, smell of smoke, company 1

7:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7

10:34 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 4 and 9

10:56 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7

5:07 p.m. — Grimsley road, Flint Hill, vehicle fire, companies 3 and 4

10:18 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Wednesday, Mar. 21

7:05 a.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5

1:13 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 4 and 9

5:53 p.m. — Rollins Ford Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4

Thursday, Mar. 22

11:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:38 p.m. — Union View Lane, Woodville, public service, company 2

Friday, Mar. 23

1:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1, 2 and 7

2:53 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4

Saturday, Mar. 24

8:32 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:40 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:57 a.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 3, 5 and 7

1:07 pm. — F.T. Valley Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

Sunday, Mar. 25

5:04 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

Monday, Mar. 26

8:34 a.m. — Waterford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

2:22 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 7

5:06 p.m. — Crescents Lane, Huntly, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9

7:40 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

