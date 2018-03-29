“Most, but not all, got out of the warm bus to pose for me,” observed photographer Ray Boc, albeit the entire busload of Rappahannock County residents disembarked the charter upon arrival in Washington, D.C., joining several-hundred thousand demonstrators — including many more from Rappahannock — for last Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally for stricter gun control. More than 800 March for Our Lives events were held around the world in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting massacre, including one in Charlottesville drawing activists of all ages.
About Staff/Contributed 4610 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment