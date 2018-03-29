By Ray Boc

“Most, but not all, got out of the warm bus to pose for me,” observed photographer Ray Boc, albeit the entire busload of Rappahannock County residents disembarked the charter upon arrival in Washington, D.C., joining several-hundred thousand demonstrators — including many more from Rappahannock — for last Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally for stricter gun control. More than 800 March for Our Lives events were held around the world in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting massacre, including one in Charlottesville drawing activists of all ages.