The Rapp for March 29

Fourth Estate Friday

This Friday, March 30, is our monthly public story-conference meeting, where we’ll be answering to everything on the minds of Rappahannock News readers. Hope to see you at 9 a.m. at the Country Cafe, 389 Main Street in Washington. The coffee and Danish are on us.

Hats off, Doug

By Luke Christopher

Congratulations and two thumbs up to RappU founder Doug Schiffman, one of five extraordinary individuals being recognized for making Virginia’s Piedmont region a better place to live through their time and talents.

Schiffman has been selected to receive an Aging Together Fifth Annual “Five Over Fifty” Award, with the presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Culpeper Country Club.

Besides the Sperryville resident, the four additional regional award honorees include Dick Batiste of Culpeper, Valerie Cruz of Madison, Dr. Diane King of Fauquier, and Mary Lou Seilheimer of Orange.

Schiffman’s background and myriad accomplishments are too many to list, but he’s among a few select Virginia citizens who have been honored with a Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award, presented in Richmond. The prestigious award highlights the efforts of the rare outstanding citizen who seek to enhance the lives of others in their community through “extraordinary volunteer service.”

While RappU Lifelong Learning in Sperryville has traditionally offered a wide-ranging selection of “just for fun” classes taught by volunteer instructors, under Schiffman’s direction the learning center has greatly expanded of late to include Workforce Training Healthcare — numerous certified courses that are already providing much needed jobs and services for the Rappahannock community.

RappU provides training towards certification as Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), Home Health Aide (HHA), Medication Technician (CMA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT Basic), CPR/AED (Adult, Child, Infant) and First Aid, Phlebotomy Technician (CPT), Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA), and EKG Technician (CET).

Crumbs to stardom

You might recall our eye-opening interview a few weeks back surrounding identical twins Peter and Will Anderson — about how a “Chips Ahoy!” cookie set them on an impressive path to international jazz stardom.

“We were inspired to play the clarinet after watching a ‘Chips Ahoy!’ cookie commercial on TV with a soundtrack of Benny Goodman’s ‘Sing, Sing, Sing!’ when we were 8,” Will Anderson told the Rappahannock News.

And now all these years later the likes of musician and actor Quincy Jones are praising: “These guys flood the room with joy! You dudes are the future. You’ve made my soul smile.”

Now’s the time to catch the act, this Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street. The theatre will fill up fast, and reservations are recommended in advance either through the website www.littlewashingtontheatre.com or by calling 540-675-1253.

“We are on a five-week tour around the country and Washington is one of our stops,” Will explains. “We’re going to Michigan, Texas, Arizona, and everywhere in between.”

The Andersons will be joined be Parisian virtuoso guitarist Felix Lemerle performing American Songbook Gems, New Orleans jazz hits, Brazilian Bossa Novas, and their own original music. They will draw from the songbooks of George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and Frank Sinatra.

Gadino Silver

The results from the prestigious 2018 Virginia Governor’s Cup wine competition are in and Gadino Cellars is proud to announce that its 2015 Cabernet Franc was awarded a Silver Medal.

Now in its 36th year, the competition was revamped in 2012 to become one of the most stringent and thorough wine competitions in the country. Only wines made from 100 percent Virginia fruit are eligible for the Governor’s Cup Competition.

Entries must include an affidavit with a certification of 100 percent Virginia fruit and vineyard particulars, including grower names and location, as well as information on alcohol, acidity or basicity (pH), and residual sugar.

Gadino Cellars is located on School House Road in Washington. Wines (including the 2015 Cabernet Franc) can be purchased at the winery tasting room, which is open Friday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (6 p.m. on Saturdays).

Reception at Gay Street

Courtesy image

It’s new exhibition time at Gay Street Gallery, featuring paintings and prints by Lee Newman, sculpture by Robert Bouquet and paintings by Kevin H. Adams. The show opens with an artist’s reception on Saturday, March 31, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Newman, a painter and printmaker from Frederick, Md., has BFA and MFA degrees from American University. His work can be found in the collections of the National Gallery of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the California Palace of the Legion of Honor and The Library of Congress.

Bouquet returns for his third show at the gallery, presenting new figurative and abstract sculpture in the taille-directe method from locally quarried stone and other materials.

And Kevin H. Adams, whose studio is next door to the gallery, shows his newest paintings of architecture in the Virginia landscape and work from recent travels.

Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception.

Wine and Dine

It’s the 5th and final week of Wine and Dine Month in Rappahannock County, which doesn’t mean you can’t continue the wining and dining throughout the year at our many fine establishments along the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail.

Here’s what you’ll find on this week’s calendar: Gay Street Inn has complimentary wine for guests and Greenfield Inn B&B offers a Wine and Dine guest discount and complimentary transportation.

Griffin Tavern’s Wine of the Week is a pour from Rappahannock Cellars. Also this evening (Thursday) at the Flint Hill establishment is Trivia Night; Friday presents the Joint Venture band; and Saturday the Ransom Harmony bluegrass band.

Middle Street Gallery has its Members and Friends’ Art Show this Saturday, March 31; the Little Washington Winery its Wine Bootcamp; and Magnolia Vineyards a wine tasting.