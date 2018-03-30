Easter Egg Hunt scrubbed

Due to an unfortunate and unforeseen circumstance, we must cancel our First Annual Easter Egg Hunt. We are working hard to ensure this does not happen in the future and are still dedicated to providing a unique experience to those in Rappahannock and surrounding counties.

I would like to sincerely apologize for having to cancel our First Annual Easter Egg Hunt. We had planned for it to be epic and were really looking forward to having everyone out for a fun day of egg hunting and farm life.

We hope you will be able to attend our future events. Any donations made specifically for the event will be returned.

To anyone who had a reservation for our free event, we would like to offer 10 percent off a lesson. Please contact us through the same way you made the reservation to inquire further.

Regretfully,

Amy Mungan

High Meadow Manor Farm

Flint Hill