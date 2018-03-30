History exposed

By John McCaslin

The Sperryville Corner Store is described as a place stuck in time, albeit able to cater quite nicely to the modern world. Established circa 1840-50, owner Craig Batchelor has recently taken down the pegboard behind the store’s old checkout counter, and then below that removed a layer of paneling, only to reveal the old building’s original inch-thick beadboard. “I have to clean it up,” Craig said this week. “One of the cool things is it is structural, which is why it is diagonal. It’s not like modern drywall.”