Mind-blowing forum

By Staff/Contributed March 30, 2018 Letters to the Editor 0

It was a pleasure attending the Fifth Congressional District Democratic Forum recently. The intelligence, wisdom and integrity of the three attending candidates were mind-blowing. Each understood our district’s issues and offered creative, viable solutions. Most importantly, each acknowledged the divisive climate provoked by the incumbent, Tom Garrett, and seemed sincere in his or her intent to change it. Kudos to RD Huffstetler, Ben Cullup and Rappahannock County’s Leslie Cockburn.

With outstanding contenders such as these, selecting one “winner” is tough. After deep reflection, I’ve determined RD Huffstetler most closely represents my “middle-of-the-road” political views. Democrats, Independents and former Republicans (such as me) would find common ground in his agenda. I look forward to voting for him.

C. A. Zimmerman
Huntly

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4610 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*