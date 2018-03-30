Mind-blowing forum

It was a pleasure attending the Fifth Congressional District Democratic Forum recently. The intelligence, wisdom and integrity of the three attending candidates were mind-blowing. Each understood our district’s issues and offered creative, viable solutions. Most importantly, each acknowledged the divisive climate provoked by the incumbent, Tom Garrett, and seemed sincere in his or her intent to change it. Kudos to RD Huffstetler, Ben Cullup and Rappahannock County’s Leslie Cockburn.

With outstanding contenders such as these, selecting one “winner” is tough. After deep reflection, I’ve determined RD Huffstetler most closely represents my “middle-of-the-road” political views. Democrats, Independents and former Republicans (such as me) would find common ground in his agenda. I look forward to voting for him.

C. A. Zimmerman

Huntly