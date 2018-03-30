Playwright Douglas Griffin’s ‘Art’ on stage

Courtesy photo

The Wakefield Country Day School Players performed their premiere production of “Art: The Lesser Love,” a play actually written by WCDS senior Douglas Griffin. The original production delighted the audience in a grand party of poetry, philosophy, and a dashing competition for love. Seen here, left to right, are performers Alex Smith as Robert Feingold, Rachel Cieplak as Helene Feingold, Douglas Griffin as Terence Sullivan, Harmony Lindstrom as Harriett Wittamer, Owen Youngquist as Paul Fisher, and Ryan Brown as Guillaume Debauche.