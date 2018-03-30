Washington column for March 29

Easter in Rappahannock

“God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”

— Billy Graham

The Easter holiday is upon us. The Amissville United Methodist Church’s well-known silhouettes have been placed along U.S. 211 in Amissville. What a blessing to see each one of them to illustrate the events leading up to to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

An Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to. It is a time when family and friends gather and have a great time enjoying the traditional dinner and each other’s company. This is a special time for everyone who takes part in this wonderful holiday.

Sunrise services

Several churches in Rappahannock County will hold sunrise services this Easter Sunday.

Trinity Episcopal Church’s sunrise service is at 6:15 a.m. at Greenwood Farm, original home place of Gid Brown. Watch the sun rise during the communion service. Afterwards join them for coffee and hot cross buns in the barn. Follow red signs from Rt 211, between Washington and Sperryville, turn onto Gid Brown Hollow Road (622), go 1.3 miles, left on Greenwood Lane. Call Trinity 540-675-3716 for more information.

Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway, will have their sunrise service at 6:30 a.m on the grounds of the church, followed by Easter breakfast served by Amissville United Methodist men in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and the worship service at 10 a.m. For more information call 540-937-4978.

Flint Hill United Methodist Church, located at 651 Zachary Taylor Highway, will have sunrise service at 6.45 a.m., with light breakfast to follow at Flint Hill Methodist Church. There will be no 8:45 a.m. service at Flint Hill.

Shiloh Baptist Church holds its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. at the church (15 Red Oak Mt. Rd., Woodville) A breakfast follows the service. No 11 a.m service. All are welcome. For more information, call 540-987-8402.

F. T. Baptist Church invites you to join them for their Easter sunrise service at 7 p.m. at 31 Peola Mills Road, known at Revercomb’s Corner. Just after the first house turn right into the field. Breakfast following at the church, 3143 Slate Mills Rd., Sperryville.

Cloth and eggs

By Joanie Ballard

Moms, perhaps you need a beautiful spring tablecloth to display your Easter dinner? R. H. Ballard’s new spring tablecloths from Le Jacquard Francais have been really popular for spring. The colors and designs are great for Easter gatherings with family and friends. With hues of sage and lavender and images of nature, the tablecloths just sing Spring!

Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, hippity hoppin’ Easter’s on its way. Telling every girl and boy not to forget the breakfast and egg hunt at the Washington firehouse on Saturday, March 31.

The Easter Egg Hunt is open to all children and will follow the breakfast with each child receiving a fire hat with candy. Don’t forget your baskets and your cameras. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of the volunteers.

Wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Andrew Burke, who will celebrate his day on Wednesday, April 4; my friend Lois Alther, who will be celebrating her special day on Friday, April 6, and Clyde Pullen, who will celebrate his day on Thursday, April 12. To my wonderful granddaughter, Allie Fox, a happy birthday on April 16.

A little birdie in Washington told me that Paul and Cucie Baldwin will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 15. Happy Anniversary to you both.

Tax deadline

At some point every spring, we remember that it’s tax season and many of us begin to panic trying to get all the papers together we need. Some years it can be shifty. Yes, it’s supposed to be April 15 — unless something interferes with the timing. For this year April 15 falls on a weekend, so the deadline is moved to the next business day. Thus, the deadline is April 17.

Have a wonderful week.