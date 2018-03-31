Dollhouse shuts door

By John McCaslin

Rappahannock County Administration (aka the “Administrator’s Office”) has moved out of the tiny wooden “dollhouse” along Courthouse Row on Gay Street onto the upper floor of the Rappahannock County Visitor Center at 3 Library Road.

By John McCaslin

According to county maintenance manager Ricky Jenkins, the unique office building, which had no reception area and tight office space for county employees, is in need of exterior wood replacement, a new roof, a new furnace, crawl space insulation, electrical updates, carpet replacement, and painting inside and out. “This one’s rough,” he said. No word on how the county will eventually utilize the space.

