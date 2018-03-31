Woodville to Germany

By John McCaslin

“It’s being shipped all the way to Germany. These Airstreams are hot right now — this is the second one I’ve picked up recently,” remarked the driver who pulled his long trailer into Rappahannock County on Friday morning to haul away an antique Airstream sold by Susannah Cadwalader of Hawlin Farm in Woodville. The publication RVShare says the “silver bullets,” first created in the 1930s and inspired by airplane fuselage, have become an “American icon — an instantly recognizable polished bubble.”