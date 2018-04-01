Give Local Piedmont 2018

Courtesy photo

Mark your calendar! In a little over a month — on May 1 — Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont, sponsored by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, could see their coffers increase by thousands of dollars. This is the fifth year that the Piedmont region joined this national 24-hour online day of giving. The previous four events have raised more than $2.7 million dollars, benefiting more than 150 nonprofits.