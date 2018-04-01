Give Local Piedmont 2018

By Staff/Contributed April 1, 2018 Fundraising, Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Mark your calendar! In a little over a month — on May 1 — Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont, sponsored by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, could see their coffers increase by thousands of dollars. This is the fifth year that the Piedmont region joined this national 24-hour online day of giving. The previous four events have raised more than $2.7 million dollars, benefiting more than 150 nonprofits.

Not only will these nonprofits benefit from your gift, they will share a $100,000 bonus pool, generously provided by the PATH Foundation, and have the chance to win a host of cash prizes too. Giving is easy. Simply visit www.givelocalpiedmont.org anytime on May 1 and make a secure donation to the nonprofit(s) of your choice. You can even schedule your donation up to two weeks in advance.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4614 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*