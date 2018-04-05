Courthouse Row for April 5

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 23-30

Hampton

Barbara Hudson, trustee of the Barbara Hudson Living Trust to Kathleen Ann Stewart, 35.7055 acres, $435,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 29-36D

Ricky L. Pullen and Cathy D. Pullen, husband and wife to James F. Pullen, 1.2312 acres, $190,000, general warranty, tax map 18-26D

Jackson

Macey Marie Estes to Macey Marie Estes and Jacqueline B. Estes, 11.447 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 52-15

Piedmont

Linda Susan Hager to Linda Susan Hager and Benjamin W. Hager, 18.7258 aces, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 26-5B

Rappahannock/Culpeper

Valerie Story, Paul Bernard and Barry Hamilton, trustees of St. James Episcopal Church to Atkins Construction Group LLC, 5.1 acres, $95,000, special warranty, tax map 33-83C

Stonewall

Ruth Kotell Aaron to Samuel David Torrance and Brittany Ann Torrance, husband and wife, 8.3248, $330,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-8

Building Permits

Tom and Alycer Jenkins, Washington, renovate, $80,000

Dorothy Taylor, Sperryville, replace electric, $900

Chris Boucher, Huntly, HVAC, $8,500

James Ishee, Washington, electric service, upgrade, $1,000

James and Charlene Duguid, Amissville, replace generator, $10,000

Loudelia Lawson, Castleton, electric service upgrade, $1,200

Dawn Fillipowicz, Amissville, HVAC, $8,780

Castleton Lakes LLC, Castleton, solar array, $65,000

Micheal Martin, Washington, dwelling, $180,000